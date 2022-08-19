Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green).

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster.

This area is close to the complex's pool, which many children were in at the time of the shooting.

The following photographs are of the suspect.