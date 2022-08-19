Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster.
The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green).
This area is close to the complex's pool, which many children were in at the time of the shooting.
The following photographs are of the suspect.
Manheim Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying him. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting they are encouraged to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "submit a tip" on the CRIMEWATCH website.