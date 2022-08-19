x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Manheim police searching for alleged shooting suspect

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green).
Credit: CrimeWatch

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are searching for a suspect in a reported shooting that occurred in Lancaster. 

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:17 p.m. in the roadway in front of 1631 Judie Lane (Villages of Lancaster Green). 

This area is close to the complex's pool, which many children were in at the time of the shooting. 

The following photographs are of the suspect.  

Credit: CrimeWatch
Credit: CrimeWatch

Manheim Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying him. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the shooting they are encouraged to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "submit a tip" on the CRIMEWATCH website

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cumberland County man accused of illegally purchasing human remains for resale on Facebook

Before You Leave, Check This Out