Harrisburg man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to 2021 shooting at Camp Hill Borough Pool

Edwin Sosa Jiminez admitted to firing six shots at the victim during an incident last year, Cumberland County prosecutors say. The victim was grazed in the head.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a count of attempted homicide in a shooting that injured one person at the Camp Hill Borough Pool in Christian Siebert Memorial Park last year.

Edwin Ruben Sosa Jiminez, 24, was charged last August with the shooting, which occurred on June 28, 2021.

On that day, prosecutors said, Jiminez drove from Harrisburg to the Camp Hill Borough Pool to confront the victim regarding a dispute. The confrontation escalated to the point where Jiminez fired six shots at the victim, at least one of which grazed the victim in the head.

Jiminez then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the night the shooting occurred.

Jiminez was identified and later apprehended after a month-long investigation conducted by the Camp Hill Borough Police Department and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, with some assistance from several other law enforcement agencies.