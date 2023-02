According to York County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting at the Days Inn in Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County police are responding to the scene of a reported shooting.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is currently at the scene.