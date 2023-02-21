Lancaster man charged in connection to shooting that injured 4

Kaeden Wynn, 18, is charged with one count of possessing a firearm without a license after being caught with a "ghost gun" believed to be used in the shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster have charged a suspect in connection to a Jan. 26 shooting in the city.

Kaeden Wynn, 18, has been charged with one count of possessing a firearm without a license, according to Lancaster Police.

Wynn was found to be in possession of a 9mm polymer P80 "ghost gun" by officers investigating a shooting that injured four people on the 500 block of N. Franklin St.

While police do not believe Wynn was involved in the actual shooting, he did encounter police officers in its aftermath, according to police.

He was charged after additional investigation, police said.

Wynn has been arraigned and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, according to police.

The victims in the alleged shooting were taken to a local hospital for treatment by way of private transportation, police said.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act and do not believe the public is in danger, according to police.