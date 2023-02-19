x
Teenager pronounced dead in Conewago Township shooting

The investigation is currently ongoing, but police confirmed there was a 16-year-old victim pronounced dead at the scene.
HANOVER, Pa. — The Conewago Township Police Department was dispatched to the area of Third St. this afternoon to investigate reports of a shooting.

Chief of Police Gary Baumgardner confirmed to FOX43 that a 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was dead upon police arrival.

Chief Baumgardner stated this is an ongoing investigation, but there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

Once the police department narrows its scope of the investigation, more information will be released to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more details are made public.

