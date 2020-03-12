Sheetz announces launch of 28th annual 'Sheetz for the Kidz' December donation campaign

Sheetz customers will have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes or by adding a donation at the point of sale.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz announced the launch of its Sheetz for the Kidz donation drive.

The annual event, now in its 28th year, works to make the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children in the community Sheetz serves, the convenience store company said.

During the month of December, Sheetz customers will have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also through adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale, the company said.



With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with new toys, clothes and other basic needs, the company said.

Each of Sheetz’s 615 stores will support 16 children from their local communities.



Sheetz For the Kidz holds its annual donation drives every July and December. Last December, Sheetz For the Kidz raised, at the time, a record-setting $704,658 during its annual month of in-store fundraising.

In July of this year, Sheetz For the Kidz beat that amount, as customers helped to raise $839,460 for local children, the company said.



This also marks the 17th consecutive year of Sheetz For the Kidz partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, Sheetz said. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.



