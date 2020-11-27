Sheetz new limited-time Project Happy Hole-idayz donut beer out today

The beer will go on sale at 4 p.m. today until it sells out.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today Sheetz announced the launch of their new limited-time Project Happy Hole-idayz donut beer.

Sheets said the holiday beer will be available until it is sold out and will not be restocked.

Project Happy Hole-idayz will go on sale at 4 p.m. at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.

The beer was brewed in partnership with North Carolina brewery Wicked Weed Brewing Company.

Project Happy Hole-idayz is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh-baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley. Four packs of sixteen-ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99.