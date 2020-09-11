Sheetz offers free meal and car wash to all veterans and active military members on Veteran's Day

Those who present a military ID or proof of service will be eligible for a free half turkey sub and a fountain drink, along with a free car wash, the company said.

Sheetz announced Monday it will commemorate Veterans Day by offering a special deal to all veterans and active duty military members.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military members are entitled to a free half turkey sub and a regular-sized fountain drink, along with a free car wash, the convenience store company said.

Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify, according to Sheetz.

The offer is good at any of Sheetz's 614 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, the company said.