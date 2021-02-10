Senate candidate's wife testifies about abuse, being choked

According to reports, Laurie Parnell testified that, at one point, her husband choked her until she bit him to get free and described years of rage and abuse.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The estranged wife of Sean Parnell, the Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, says he tried to choke her.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Laurie Parnell’s testimony under oath Monday came during proceedings in Butler County court over the custody of their three children.

