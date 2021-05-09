Trump's backing lands early in wide-open US Senate race

No poll shows Parnell has established substantial name recognition with voters.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The most sought-after endorsement in Pennsylvania’s wide-open Republican primary for U.S. Senate went early to Sean Parnell.

But the backing of former President Donald Trump isn’t clearing the field for Parnell and it’s yet to be seen whether Trump will campaign for or help him raise money.

Trump’s endorsement, issued Wednesday afternoon, came early in the race, nearly nine months before next May’s primary in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive Senate contests next year.

