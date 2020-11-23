Pennsylvania to certify election results, as legal scramble continues to challenge the election

The final results of the Pennsylvania election are set to be certified Monday declaring Joe Biden the winner. But, that hasn't ended the legal back and forth

Pennsylvania is set to certify the final results of the 2020 election on Monday.

However, challenges continue despite unproven accusations of widespread voter fraud and multiple election officials noting that the legal hurdles will not change the results.

On Monday House State Government Committee Chairman, Republican State Rep. Seth Grove, has called a 1 p.m. press conference to address what he calls 'concerns and issues that arose throughout the year' regarding the 2020 election cycle. He is scheduled to discuss an interim report on the election process. The report is set to be released today.

The press conference follows a blistering ruling this weekend against the Trump campaign. A Pennsylvania judge threw out the Trump campaign's bid to stop the Pennsylvania voter certification. The judge called the Trump challenge full of “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.” An appeal was filed on Sunday.

"President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania," said Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who congratulated President-elect Joe Biden this weekend following the ruling.

Read my statement on today’s Pennsylvania federal court decision, and congratulating President-Elect Biden: https://t.co/tCCXWxIUoR pic.twitter.com/MaxfHCtK1x — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) November 22, 2020

Meantime, mail-in ballots are subject to a separate legal challenge by Congressman Mike Kelly and congressional candidate Sean Parnell who have filed paperwork in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to declare universal mail-in ballot unconstitutional.