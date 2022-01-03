Truck crashes into overpass on Interstate 81 SB in Franklin County

The Franklin Fire Company has confirmed that the driver of the tractor trailer walked away uninjured.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3/2: The Franklin Fire Company has confirmed that the driver of the tractor trailer walked away uninjured in a Facebook post.

Several crews handled a large fuel leak while fire police diverted traffic around the accident scene on Tuesday, also according to the post.

Dave's Truck Repair and PennDOT worked to remove the wreckage; crews operated for roughly three hours to get the road open, the post said.

Previously:

A crash involving a tractor trailer and an overpass closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for several hours on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred sometime before 11:45 a.m. on March 1 in the area of Exit 10 near Marion.

Due to the tractor trailer striking the overpass, traffic is being diverted off of the road at Exit 10, and then back onto Interstate 81 southbound.

Officials warned travelers to expect delays, and the roadway did not reopen until midafternoon.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.