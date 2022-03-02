x
Franklin County

Single vehicle crash in Franklin County leaves one dead

Officials say a portion of Meyers Road in Peters Township is closed for the time being.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say emergency crews are responding to a crash in Franklin County that left one person dead.

According to Franklin County's 911 Dispatch, crews received the call about a crash on the 7500 block of Meyers Road in Peters Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a single vehicle which overturned on the road, killing one person. 

Officials say a portion of Meyers Road between Woodcove Road and Stitzels Road is closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

