Restaurants feel lucky to be open this St. Patrick's Day

Last year, Annie Bailey's canceled all St. Patrick's Day celebrations due to the pandemic. This year, they are able to safely gather with some restrictions.

LANCASTER, Pa. — St. Patrick's Day celebrations began at 7 am at Annie Bailey's in Lancaster before the sun rose Wednesday morning. The day looks different than years past because of social distancing and other mitigation efforts in place. Last year, they canceled their event all together as the pandemic worsened.

For the first year ever, Annie Bailey's is taking reservations because of the pandemic. They will also be offering their full menu for pickup/takeout and a limited menu for delivery.

Brunch will be served from 7 am-12 pm. Dinner will be served from 12 pm-10 pm. Seating is available inside or out on the patio. All guests are required to wear a mask when entering the pub and anytime they leave their table. There is no bar, and a meal must be purchased with a drink. Parties of 9+ will not be accommodated due to state regulations.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are about to get underway here at Annie Bailey’s in Lancaster. They begin serving breakfast at 7am. We’ll be live with details on their celebrations and how they’ve been impacted by the pandemic on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/tWBrft8ir3 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) March 17, 2021