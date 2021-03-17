You can find your furry lucky charm at the Humane League of Lancaster County

The luck of the Irish was with many homeless cats today. The Humane League of Lancaster is having a St. Catty's Day adoption event in honor of St. Patrick's Day!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cat lovers, it's your lucky day! The Humane League of Lancaster County is celebrating the luck of the Irish with a St. Catty's Day Adoption Event.

You can find your pot of gold at the shelter, that is if you consider that to be a cat or kitten. In honor of St. Patrick's Day they are organizing this event to help their cats find a forever home.

Officials with the Humane League of Lancaster County said they are fortunate enough to be able to put this event on, thanks to the Citadel Credit Union.

The reduced adoption fee of $3.17 allows them to welcome individuals are families to find a new furry feline friend at an extremely affordable price.

All potential adopters are required to go through the same adoption screening process, and once the adoption form is approved the fee will then be waived to the St. Catt's Day event price.

The reduced fee includes: The Humane PA's 30 day adoption health supplement, spaying or neutering, vaccines and deworming, flea treatment, microchipping and registration, and a free one pound bag of food.

The shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. daily.

You can visit their website to check out some of their adoptable cats or stop in during business hours.

They can only allow five people inside at a time due to COVID-19 protocols, and masks must be worn at all times.