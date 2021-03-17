Duck Donuts brings back Lucky Duck assortment for St. Patrick's Day

The assortment features a popular marshmallow cereal topping and a bold, vanilla flavor green icing and is available through March 17.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today is St. Patrick's Day! What better way to celebrate than with some sweets?

Duck Donuts has brought back the vibrant Lucky Duck Assortment of doughnuts, which are perfect for all the COVID-safe St. Patrick's Day festivities FOX43 viewers have planned.

The assortment features a popular marshmallow cereal topping and a bold, vanilla flavor green icing and is available through March 17, today.

The Lucky Duck Assortment is available to order in-store, online, or through the Duck Donuts Rewards app. The seasonal Duck Donuts Decorating Kits are also available.

Duck Donuts customers can also "add the flavors of a fresh Key lime icing, juicy cherry topping, and a decadent cream cheese drizzle to their own donut combination" through May 3, according to a press release.

In addition to the Lucky Duck Assortment, the Cheesecake Assortment is recommended for this season. This grouping offers flavors such as cherry key lime, peanut butter, strawberry, and blueberry.