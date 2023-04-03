Red Cross, PEANUTS team up to push for blood donations during National Volunteer Month

All those who donate from April 1-23 will receive a free t-shirt. Donors from April 1-30 will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Charles M. Shultz Museum.

SONOMA, Calif. — April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year.

This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by the Red Cross community and PEANUTS. Donors are encouraged to take a page from the comic strips that have charmed generations and take care of one another by making a blood or platelet donation.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California.

This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.