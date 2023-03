The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 19, 2023.

FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on March 16, 2023.

To donate, you can sign up for an appointment using this website. Appointments are encouraged, and walk-ins will be accepted.