Pretzel truck crashes into historic Juniata County home

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a pretzel truck crash mid-Monday afternoon in Juniata County.

According to the Mifflintown Hose Co #1, the crash happened along Route 74 and Mountain Road in Turbett Township. Emergency crews responded to the scene for an entrapment inside the truck.

The driver was removed from the truck in just under an hour and flown to a nearby hospital, according to the fire company.

According to resident Jenifer Lilley, her historic home is destroyed. Built at the bottom of a mountain during the 1800s, the house could handle a rouge horse and buggy... not the high speeds of trucks and trailers, Lilley wrote in a Facebook post.

According to her post, the house has been hit 7-8 times in modern history and struck 2-3 times within the past three years.