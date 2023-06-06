State Police seek help identifying suspect possibly connected to burglary, theft of 4 cars from Shippensburg auto dealer

Two of the vehicles, which were stolen on April 28, were later involved in crimes in the Philadelphia area, according to State Police.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — State Police in Cumberland County are investigating the theft of four vehicles from a Shippensburg auto dealer in late April.

Two of the stolen vehicles were allegedly involved in crimes committed in the Philadelphia area, police said.

According to police, at least five suspects broke into RPM Auto Sales at about 2 a.m. on April 28 and stole:

A 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 bearing VIN 1FA6P8SJ4N5500933

A 2019 Dodge Durango SRT bearing Pa. registration K67876K

A 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat bearing W.Va. registration 49F418

A 2020 Dodge Charger bearing Pa. registration LDZ0008

The vehicles were later seen that night getting on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Harrisburg East interchange, and exiting at Valley Forge near Philadelphia, according to police.

The Challenger was involved in a shooting in Philadelphia and fled from police on April 30, and the Durango was recovered after being involved in a hit and run crash in Philadelphia on May 27, investigators claim.

The Durango was processed, and a shell casing was found on the driver seat along with several sales receipts, the most recent from Macy’s store located at 1300 Market St. in Philadelphia, police said.

The pictured suspect was captured on surveillance video leaving the Macy's at about 7:23 p.m. on May 26, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the investigation is asked to please contact State Police Troop H – Carlisle Station at 717-249-2121, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.