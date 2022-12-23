PPL Electric Utilities opening warming centers on Christmas Eve

PPL Electric Utilities is opening 12 warming centers on Christmas Eve to help people stay warm amid the frigid weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PPL Electric Utilities will have 12 warming centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to help keep people warm during single-digit temperatures.

The shelters will offer heat, outlets to charge devices, hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm.

Four warming centers are open in south central Pennsylvania:

Cumberland County

Holiday Inn Express Mechanicsburg

6352 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

717-790-0924

Dauphin County

Hotel Indigo Harrisburg

765 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg

717-558-7676

Lancaster County

Wyndham Resort and Conference Center

2300 Lincoln Highway East (Route 30), Lancaster

717-299-5500

Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata – Mountain Springs

380 East Main St, Ephrata

717-733-0661

The company will open the shelters again tomorrow, Dec. 25, if needed. Check PPL's website or social media, @PPLElectric, for updates.