PPL Electric Utilities opening warming centers on Christmas Eve

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PPL Electric Utilities will have 12 warming centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve to help keep people warm during single-digit temperatures.
The shelters will offer heat, outlets to charge devices, hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm.
Four warming centers are open in south central Pennsylvania:
Cumberland County
Holiday Inn Express Mechanicsburg
6352 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
717-790-0924
Dauphin County
Hotel Indigo Harrisburg
765 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg
717-558-7676
Lancaster County
Wyndham Resort and Conference Center
2300 Lincoln Highway East (Route 30), Lancaster
717-299-5500
Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata – Mountain Springs
380 East Main St, Ephrata
717-733-0661
The company will open the shelters again tomorrow, Dec. 25, if needed. Check PPL's website or social media, @PPLElectric, for updates.
For a full list of the 12 shelters open in Pennsylvania, click here.