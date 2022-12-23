Power outage information at a glance

x
Here is the contact information for local power companies in the event of an outage.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may experience power outages during severe weather. To get the fastest response, report the outage to your electric carrier.

What to Do When You Experience a Power Outage

Reporting your outage helps electric companies pinpoint damage and restore power more quickly. You can do this several ways:

Met-Ed / FirstEnergy

PPL Electric Utilities

Adams Electric Cooperative

  • Call 1-800-726-2324.
  • View the outage map here.

PECO

  • Report an outage online.
  • Call 1-800-494-4000.
  • Text "OUT" to 697326 to report an outage and "STAT" to receive outage updates.
  • View the outage map here.

Keep in mind that 911 is NOT the number to call to report an outage.

