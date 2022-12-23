Power outage information at a glance

Here is the contact information for local power companies in the event of an outage.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may experience power outages during severe weather. To get the fastest response, report the outage to your electric carrier.

What to Do When You Experience a Power Outage

Reporting your outage helps electric companies pinpoint damage and restore power more quickly. You can do this several ways:

Met-Ed / FirstEnergy

PPL Electric Utilities

Report an outage online.

Call 1-800-342-5775.

View the outage map here.

Call 1-800-726-2324.

View the outage map here.

PECO

Report an outage online.

Call 1-800-494-4000.

Text "OUT" to 697326 to report an outage and "STAT" to receive outage updates.

to 697326 to report an outage and "STAT" to receive outage updates. View the outage map here.

