Power outage information at a glance

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You may experience power outages during severe weather. To get the fastest response, report the outage to your electric carrier.
What to Do When You Experience a Power Outage
Reporting your outage helps electric companies pinpoint damage and restore power more quickly. You can do this several ways:
Met-Ed / FirstEnergy
- Report an outage online.
- Call 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877).
- Report your outage via text message; get started by texting REG to 544487.
- View the outage map here.
PPL Electric Utilities
- Report an outage online.
- Call 1-800-342-5775.
- View the outage map here.
- Call 1-800-726-2324.
- View the outage map here.
PECO
- Report an outage online.
- Call 1-800-494-4000.
- Text "OUT" to 697326 to report an outage and "STAT" to receive outage updates.
- View the outage map here.
Keep in mind that 911 is NOT the number to call to report an outage.