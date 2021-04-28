Step inside Pennsylvania's $51M stockpile of PPE stored inside the PA Farm Show complex

PA officials recognize the PA Farm Show complex isn't ideal to store the stockpile. But, they claim it's a designated emergency area & it could cost $5M to move

As debate continues over where to move Pennsylvania's $51 million stockpile of personal protective equipment, state officials allowed FOX43 the opportunity to view the boxes that they said continue to fuel health systems statewide throughout the pandemic.

The location of the PPE was once kept secret for security reasons until a now viral photo revealed its storage inside the complex. State officials stress the PA Farm Show has long been designated as an area for emergency use and finding enough space for the nearly 350,000 square feet the PPE takes up is not an easy endeavour as no current facilities in Pennsylvania are large enough.

Pennsylvania officials said the cost to move the PPE and lease a new facility would require $5 million in the budget that would need to be approved by lawmakers this summer.

The current PPE inside the PA Farm Show complex represents around 2 months worth of supply for the state, state officials said.

