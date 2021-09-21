Police searching for missing woman in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (9/21/21): The Manheim Borough Police Department is still looking for Cheryl Studenroth.
According to police, she was last seen on foot on Sept. 20 around 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road.
Studenroth is 4'11", 105 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and long pants and possibly carrying a blanket or sweatshirt, according to authorities.
Previously:
Manheim Borough Police are searching for a woman in Rapho Township
Dispatch says the middle-aged woman went for a walk Monday night and never returned home.
The search for the woman began just after 8:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on Studenroth's whereabouts can contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-664-1180.