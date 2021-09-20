York County woman adds the books banned by the Central York School Board to her free little library

“I know a lot of the kids were protesting, and I wanted to stand with them," says Suze Phillips, of Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In the spring of 2016, Suze Phillips wanted to have a free little library outside of her home to honor her stepfather, who loved books and had passed away a year prior.

“We liked the idea of everyone having these little libraries to share books in the community," she said. " People can borrow a book and bring a book."

Last week, Phillips learned that the Central York School Board had banned a list of resources including books that talked about diversity.

“I was horrified, and shocked, and offended," said Phillips.

She decided to put up a sign in front on her Manchester Township home that reads “Share ‘banned’ books here.”

She also wanted to make sure that kids were able to read these books if they wanted to.

“I want to make sure that kids in the neighborhood can read some of this material," said Phillips. "You know, some pro-diversity, anti-racist, alternate history, heroes of people of color. These things should never be banned."

She says she hopes to be an example to her young granddaughter, who she cares for.

“I hope I’m conveying to her that kindness and acceptance are very important, but also that you speak up if you see something wrong," said Phillips.