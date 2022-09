Officials say Holly Ann Rowe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County woman they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Holly Ann Rowe, 24, was last seen by her family on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2022.

Police say Rowe is believed to be in the Northern Dauphin County Area.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, about 180 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes.