Sources: At least one police officer shot in Lebanon

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Forest Street.

LEBANON, Pa. — Sources say at least one police officer was shot in Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.

The conditions of the individuals involved are not yet known.

The video above, provided to FOX43 by Angelo Gonzalez, shows multiple police and emergency response vehicles near the scene.

Lebanon County officials say Lebanon mayor, Sherry Capello, will hold a press briefing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on scene and we will provide updates as soon they become available.