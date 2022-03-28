x
Crime

Police: Cab driver shot, killed in Harrisburg

Police said that they believe Kenneth Cobb, 59, was shot in a targeted incident.
Credit: Rick Ogg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A taxi cab driver was shot and killed in Harrisburg, police confirmed at a press conference on Monday.

Kenneth Cobb, 59, was shot and killed in the incident.

On March 27 around 9:26 p.m., police say Cobb was shot and killed at the Amtrak station in Harrisburg near 4th and Chestnut Streets.

Police believe that Cobb's shooting was a targeted incident.

According to Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, this is the eighth homicide of the year so far in Harrisburg.

Below is video from the scene:

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

