Police: Cab driver shot, killed in Harrisburg

Police said that they believe Kenneth Cobb, 59, was shot in a targeted incident.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A taxi cab driver was shot and killed in Harrisburg, police confirmed at a press conference on Monday.

Kenneth Cobb, 59, was shot and killed in the incident.

On March 27 around 9:26 p.m., police say Cobb was shot and killed at the Amtrak station in Harrisburg near 4th and Chestnut Streets.

Police believe that Cobb's shooting was a targeted incident.

According to Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, this is the eighth homicide of the year so far in Harrisburg.

“I don’t remember it being this active this early:” Kenneth Cobb, 59, murdered last night at the Harrisburg Amtrak station while working as a taxi driver, Police Commissioner Carter said. It was the city’s eighth homicide so far this year. pic.twitter.com/pGzf4b2LjS — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) March 28, 2022

Below is video from the scene:

#breaking Cab driver shot and killed Sunday night in Harrisburg. We'll have more details as they emerge pic.twitter.com/fE45QdRSaR — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) March 28, 2022