New police investigation on cold case of Tracy Kroh's disappearance

The investigation of a 33-year-old cold case continues in Dauphin County. Tracy Kroh, 17, of Halifax, went missing in 1989. Her disappearance remains a mystery.

HALIFAX, Pa. — The investigation of a 33-year-old cold case continues in Dauphin County, where 17-year-old Tracy Kroh, of Halifax, went missing in 1989.

Her disappearance remains a mystery.

Police were seen using excavation equipment on a property on the 100 block of Mountain House Road in Jackson Township this week. The property sits just 10 miles from where Kroh was last seen.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo could not confirm the work was related to Kroh’s disappearance, but police have previously searched the property for her body.

In July 2019, the search included cadaver dogs and excavation equipment.

The property is owned by Mark Warfel, 89, who used to run an auto body shop there before he retired. When FOX43 spoke with Warfel in July 2019, he said he wasn’t concerned about the police search.

“I said what are you digging for and they said they thought maybe the remains of Tracy Kroh might be there and I said well you can dig all that you want but you aren’t going to find anything,” Warfel said at the time.

Warfel has been in jail since September of 2019, when he was arrested on unrelated charges. He has never been publicly named as a suspect.

Halifax is a small town, and many community members knew Warfel.

“I knew him from way, way, way back when, when he had the body shop out there,” said Halifax resident Chuck Bonawitz. He added Warfel never gave him reason to be suspicious.

“I knew him years and years ago, and we all change a little bit," said Bonawitz. "You know how that works.”

Bonawitz and others continue to wait for answers, as well as closure.

“I think it's been something that's never gotten an answer," said Bonnie Lidle, also of Halifax. "We thought that it would be quick and Tracy would come home and it was just a disappearance. So it will be a relief for the whole community.”