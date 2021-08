Josiah Witmer was last seen along Route 322 in Brickerville at around 2 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster Police Department is looking for Josiah Witmer, who was last seen earlier Sunday afternoon.

Witmer, who is autistic, went for a walk without a cellphone around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and was last seen along side U.S. Route 322.

According to police, Witmer is wearing a blue T-shirt, black athletic shorts and grey sneakers.