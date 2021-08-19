80-year-old man missing after leaving family in Chambersburg

John Woodring Sr. was last seen Aug. 15, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

YORK, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old man who has been missing since August 15.

According to police, John Woodring Sr. was last seen leaving a family member's house on August 15 in Chambersburg around 2 p.m.

Woodring was driving a tan 2005 Ford Taurus and was supposed to be returning to his home in Lock Haven, but never arrived.

Family members say Woodring occasionally suffers from dementia and could be confused.