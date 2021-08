Sara Loricchio was reported missing on Aug. 15 and was last seen in the Dallastown area.

YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police are looking for a York County woman they say was last seen in the Dallastown-area.

The woman, Sara Loricchio, was reported "missing with suspicious circumstances" on Aug. 15, she was last seen on Aug. 12.

Police described Loricchio as 5'8", 120 lbs., with brown eyes, short brown hair and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

Anyone that has seen or heard from Loricchoi since Aug. 12 or knows where she is, is asked to call 911 or report it to police at www.yapd.org.