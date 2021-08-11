Children make up for nearly 15% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, recent data shows

COVID-19 vaccinations are only approved right now for children age 12 and above.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National data shows children make up 14.3% of all COVID-19 cases, with a total of 4,292,120 cases in children reported as of August 5.

During the week of July 29 through August 5, the total of 93,824 child COVID-19 cases represented 15.0% of the weekly reported cases across the nation.

The overall rate was 5,703 cases per 100,000 children, according to the report compiled jointly by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Twenty-three states and New York City are reporting hospitalizations of children. Among the states reporting, children accounted for 1.5%-3.5% of total cumulated hospitalizations and 0.1%-1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization.

MORTALITY

According to mortality data in 43 states including NYC, PR & GU, children represented 0.00%-0.26% of all COVID-19 deaths. Seven states reported zero child deaths. Among all the states reporting 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death

PENNSYLVANIA

According to the report in Pennsylvania there have been 183,613 cumulative child cases. Children represent 14.9% of total cases in the state. The overall rate was 6,554 per 100,000 children.

"Cases in children have risen substantially over the past few weeks and hospitalizations for children have risen substantially in the past two weeks. Although mortality for children remains very very low and we're all thankful for that. That has caused a lot of parents to reconsider if they want to get the vaccine for their child," said Dr. Christopher Russo, Director of Pediatrics for Wellspan Health.