Shelter in place lifted following police incident in Susquehanna Township

Residents and schools were asked to shelter in place and asked to avoid a portion of Susquehanna Township due to an active police incident.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:40 p.m.: According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, authorities were investigating allegations of child pornography by a person at the residence.

A resident inside the home allegedly opened the door and was speaking with officers when they asked him to hand over his phone.

According to Chardo, the suspect then barricaded himself inside the home before taking his own life.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Previously: A shelter-in-place order that had been issued for a portion of Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County has been lifted following a police incident.

The unknown incident occurred in the area along Beaufort Hunt Drive and Chevy Chase Drive in Susquehanna Township.

According to the Susquehanna Township School District, around 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 5, the district was asked to shelter students in place, and to keep everyone away from windows and doors.

Here is the full message from Susquehanna Township District Safety & Security Coordinator Taki Colston-Krow:

Many parents and staff members received an emergency alert at approximately 11:49 am: “Shelter in place due to police incident. Stay inside away from windows and doors.” The District did not initiate the alert. However, per district emergency response protocols, the district initiated a SECURE protective hold as police assessed the incident. At no time were students or staff in danger or harmed. District administration is continuing to monitor the situation and communicating with STPD. Based on the assessment from STPD, the SECURE protective hold was released at 12:30 pm.

There is no word on if anyone has been injured or what prompted the heavy police presence.