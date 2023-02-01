New Pa. laws set to take effect in 2023

Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November and sponsored by a number of representatives.

Senate Bill 118 requires those convicted of sex trafficking or sex-related to register under the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Registry.

This bill amends Megan’s Law to include sex traffickers under the sex offenders list. The previous law required those convicted minors to register as sex offenders. The new law says those convicted of sex trafficking victims of any age will have to register under Megan’s Law.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the number of people prosecuted for sex trafficking rose from 729 in 2011 to 1,343 in 2020, an 84 percent increase.

Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus, with Lancaster Police Department, said the amendment to the law allows the public to have more access to information and helps them be aware of their surroundings.

“We know from the last 10, 15, 20 of data that trafficking is on the rise it’s a worldwide issue, it’s a national issue, and it’s a state issue and it affects departments all over the commonwealth and it affects this city so we’re in favor of these added elements that I think to enhance public safety,” said Lt. Stoltzfus.

Senate Bill 1027 is an amendment to the Child Labor Act that deals with emergency volunteer services. The new amendment allows junior firefighters to train on live burn interior modules, with permission of a parental guardian or the fire chief.

The previous law stated the junior firefighter had to be no younger than 18-years-old and have permission from a parental guardian or fire chief. The trainee can also participate if they have permission from a credentialed Pennsylvania state fire academy instructor.

Chief Jeff Gouldy, with New Cumberland Fire Department, says the amendment to the Child Labor Act, will allow the junior firefighters to train and be prepared for real-life scenarios.

“The Juniors are going to have a little more incentive to be around because now they will be able to train for real…They will be prepared when they’re 18 to go fight a fire now they’ll be able to hit it running,” said Chief Gouldy.

Chief Gouldy also said with the age requirement dropping, it may be an appeal for more youth to volunteer in emergency services.

House Bill 2398 will allow for the regulations and operation of highly automated vehicles and driverless vehicles. This allows for driverless testing and the rollout of autonomous cars and trucks on Pennsylvania roadways.

The plan for these operations has to be filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). According to their website, it supports the operation and regulation of autonomous vehicles.

The PennDOT website states, “As a state that has always been at the forefront of innovation and industry, it should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania is at the very epicenter of the rise in Highly Automated Vehicle (HAV) technology.”

Further stating, “Without doubt, Pennsylvania has emerged as a leading location for on‐road testing of HAVs as they steadily advance toward practical use.”

Carnegie Mellon University Robotic Institute was one of the first to develop autonomous vehicle cars. The University of Pennsylvania also has a worldwide renowned robotics research program that looks at the advancement of driverless vehicles.

For more laws that will take effect in 2023, click here.