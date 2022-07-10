Pa. State Police seized 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of meth in third quarter of 2022, stats show

Troopers also seized 85 pounds of fentanyl and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics over the same period, according to numbers released Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs across the commonwealth during the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released Friday.

Troopers also collected 698 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program during the third quarter of 2022, the statistics said.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to State Police.

Troopers also seized more than 441 pounds of marijuana, 23 pints of liquid THC, and 1,014 pounds of processed marijuana plants, according to the statistics released Friday.