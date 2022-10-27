x
State Police searching for missing Perry County teen

Justice Hockenberry-Folk, 17, at a home in Bloomfield Borough in the evening hours of Oct. 26.
Credit: PSP

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate a missing Perry County teen. 

Justice Hockenberry-Folk, 17, was last seen at a home in Bloomfield Wednesday evening.

Hockenberry-Folk did not arrive at school on Thursday and has not been located since. 

According to police, he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and has a black cast on his left arm. He is reportedly 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Hockenberry-Folk's location has been asked to contact PSP Newport at 717-567-3110.

