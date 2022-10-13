Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man

A year after his disappearance, State Police are trying to bring awareness to Isaac Seidel's case.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel.

Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County.

Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist and possibly had a dark green Cannondale bike with him. He is described as 6 feet tall, last weighed 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The bike Seidel may have on him has straight handlebars, a water bottle carrier, a small kit under the seat and a rack over the back tire.

Anyone with information on where Seidel may be is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7623 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.