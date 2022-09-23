Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

Mastriano spoke at length about his plans to cut property taxes, tighten abortion rules, and bring law-and-order to Pennsylvania cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

“It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”

“I’m definitely with what he’s got going on," said supporter James Tome.

A recent poll from Real Clear Politics has Attorney General Josh Shapiro with a six-point advantage over Mastriano. However, he remains confident his supporters can close the gap come November.

“[Critics say] ’Well, look at the crowds Mastriano’s getting across the state, if Republicans show up in high numbers, we’re in big trouble.’ Oh yes, you are," said Mastriano. "We’re going to smoke Josh Shapiro like a bad cigar, you watch."

Mastriano spoke at length about his plans to cut property taxes, tighten abortion rules, and bring law-and-order to Pennsylvania cities, ideas supported by many in attendance.

“Personal freedoms, definitely the economy, and I believe crime has really been kind of hands off," said Tome.

“I think he’s a man of his word, so he’ll do the best he can with what he’s got," said Shambaugh. "I think he’ll go far and the state will improve because of him.”

Mastriano portrays his campaign against Josh Shapiro as a freedom movement in the Commonwealth.

“Under the Wolf and Shapiro administration, it’s about control, telling you whether your business is essential or nonessential, telling you that your kids should be masked up," said Mastriano. "My goal, of course, with our freedoms and policies is to turn Pennsylvania into the Florida of the North.”