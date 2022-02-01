Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund open for applications

Homeowners who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for relief funds.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Homeowners who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for relief funds.

The Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund began accepting applications on Feb. 1 for grants of up to $30,000.

Pennsylvania was allocated $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) is administering the fund, meant to support homeowners who are struggling to pay housing-related costs due to pandemic-related financial losses.

“The assistance is available to help people remain in their homes, keep their homes, keep their families safe, and allow them to succeed going forward,” said Bryce Maretzki, PHFA’s director of policy and planning .

To qualify, applicants must have a household income at or below 150 percent of the area median income (AMI) in their county, and face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.

Homeowners can apply online for PAHAF and see a list of organizations that can assist them by visiting http://www.pahaf.org or by calling the PAHAF call center at 888-987-2423. The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.