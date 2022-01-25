Chambersburg Borough Council votes to repeal LGBTQ anti-discrimination law

This ordinance was enacted in Oct. 2021 by a then-Democratic majority. It extended protections to LGBTQ people in the workplace, in public, and in housing.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — In a 7-3 vote, the Chambersburg Borough Council voted on Jan. 24 to repeal protections for residents against discrimination based on their sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender identity.

This ordinance was enacted just four months ago in Oct. 2021 by a then-Democratic majority. It extended protections to LGBTQ people in the workplace, in public, and in housing.

"It's important because it does protect us despite some council members believing it doesn't," Melissa Mattson, board member for the Franklin County Coalition for Progress said. "It allows us to have that mediation and restorative justice aspect."

Alice Elia, former borough president who sat on the Democratic council that enacted the ordinance in October, spoke out about it as well.

"It's disheartening, it's disappointing, we have a lot of people in our community who felt a little safer and a little bit protected when this was passed last year," she said. "It's hard to see it as anything other than a political move."

One Chambersburg Borough resident was in favor of rescinding the ordinance.

"I am definitely in the minority tonight and I believe that this ruling needs to be repealed," he said. "You show me anywhere in God's word where he approves of the discussions we had here tonight and you will not find it."

At least 70 municipalities in Pennsylvania have passed similar LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinances, but currently, there are no local or federal laws that protect members of the LGBTQ community against discrimination in public.