Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies

From The Shining to Casper, six spooktacular movies will be featured at the Lititz Drive-In in the coming weeks.

LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!

From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season.

The movie line-up is as follows:

The Shining: Oct. 7

Beetlejuice: Oct. 14

Casper: Oct. 21

Halloween (1978): Oct. 28

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Nov. 4

There will be limited spaces available, so those interested in seeing any of the movies should buy their tickets here. Tickets cost $10 per parking space.