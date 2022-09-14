Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies

LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies!
From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season.
The movie line-up is as follows:
- The Shining: Oct. 7
- Beetlejuice: Oct. 14
- Casper: Oct. 21
- Halloween (1978): Oct. 28
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Nov. 4
There will be limited spaces available, so those interested in seeing any of the movies should buy their tickets here. Tickets cost $10 per parking space.