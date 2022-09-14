x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Penn Cinema Drive-In announces October line-up of Halloween-themed movies

From The Shining to Casper, six spooktacular movies will be featured at the Lititz Drive-In in the coming weeks.
Credit: Ivywild School

LITITZ, Pa. — This fall, Penn Cinema Drive-In, located at 541 Airport Road in Lititz, is hosting a spooktacular line-up of movies! 

From festive classics to family favorites, the six-week event has something for all lovers of the Halloween season.

The movie line-up is as follows: 

  • The Shining: Oct. 7
  • Beetlejuice: Oct. 14
  • Casper: Oct. 21
  • Halloween (1978): Oct. 28
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Nov. 4

There will be limited spaces available, so those interested in seeing any of the movies should buy their tickets here. Tickets cost $10 per parking space.

This Fall, the Drive-In returns for a SPOOKTACULAR line-up! Join us for some festive classics, family favorites and, for...

Posted by Penn Cinema on Monday, September 12, 2022

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Brand new farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

Before You Leave, Check This Out