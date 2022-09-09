The frights are back at 'Field of Screams' for opening weekend

The opening weekend of the famous "Field of Screams" haunted attraction in Lancaster County begins Sept. 9.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so.

The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend, including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey.

New this year, Jim Schopf, co-owner of Field of Screams, said that they re-vamped their "Den of Darkness" and "Nocturnal Wasteland" attractions. He invites guests to see how scary these changes are now.

Tickets can be purchased online, and in-person if space is available. Schopf recommends buying tickets online to make sure you can reserve a spot.

There is also more than just scares—food trucks, live entertainment, and games are all packed on site for guests. And Corn Cob Acres is next door for a kid-friendly experience.