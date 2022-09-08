Two Central Pa. parks are finalists in USA Today's 'Top Ten Theme Park Halloween Events' poll

Fans can vote for Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark Halloween through noon on Monday. The winners are announced on Sept. 23.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two Central Pennsylvania theme parks are among the 20 nominees for the USA Today 10 Best Theme Park Halloween Events poll.

Happy Hauntings at Dutch Wonderland and Hersheypark Halloween are among the 20 finalists, according to a press release issued Thursday by Dutch Wonderland.

Fans can vote for their favorite event until noon on Monday, Sept. 12.

Go here to find out more about the poll and vote for your favorites.

The voting results will be announced on Friday, Sept. 23.

The nominees were determined by a panel of experts selected by USA Today.

Joining Hersheypark and Dutch Wonderland among the finalists are Hallo-fun at Knoebels (Elysburg) and The Count's Halloween Spooktacular at Sesame Place (Langhorne).

Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings runs every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 1-30, plus Monday, Oct. 10, the park said.

New this year, Dutch Wonderland will debut a special Halloween dive show for the first time ever. Plus, a nightly dance party, Duke’s Spooktacular Bash, will entertain families each evening of the event.

More information is available here.

While Hersheypark Halloween, previously known as "Hersheypark In The Dark," continues to be a "fun, family experience" featuring everything guests have come to love about the park's spin on the Halloween season.

But the park announced four new, more grown-up Halloween-themed attractions that will debut this year: "Dark Nights."