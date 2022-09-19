Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in York County, which left a family of four displaced.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday.

According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.

While there were no injuries or fatalities reported, a family of four was displaced from their home, says the York Area Fire Chief.

Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.