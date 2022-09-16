x
York County apartment fire displaces four, no reported injuries

At this time, there is no estimate on the total cost of the damage, but one apartment was destroyed and three have water and smoke damage.
Credit: WPMT

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An apartment fire in Carroll Township has displaced four people, officials say. 

The fire, which occurred on the 164 block of Logan Road, is now under control. There have been no reported injuries at this time, but four people have been displaced. 

The Red Cross has been called to the scene to provide help for the residents. 

At this time, there is no estimate on the total cost of the damage, but one apartment was destroyed and three have water and smoke damage. 

There is no cause or location for why the fire began, according to police. 

