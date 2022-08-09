York City Fire hosts Thursday night dinner for York High Football

This is the fourth year the fire department brought dinner to the football field.

YORK, Pa. — If there's one thing William Penn Head Football Coach Russell Stoner is doing, it's showing his players how to be men in the real world with the Accountability for Life Program he began in 2018.

Being involved in the community is something York High strives for. They team up with the York City Fire Department on multiple occasions throughout the year.

Thursday night, it was the fire department's chance to show them support: they brought the team Mission Barbeque after practice.

It's their way of showing support, interacting with the players, and talking about what's next after high schoo,l while also having a friendly face in the neighborhood.

"We get to interact with them, talk to them a little bit, see how the season is going, what they're looking forward do," York Fire Lieutenant Jon Spencer told FOX43.

"At the end of the day, the kids see familiar faces in the city. They know that if they're in trouble, that there are firehouses all over the city that they can get to. I think it's a great relationship to have," Stoner added.