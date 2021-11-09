Portion of North Duke Street in Lancaster to close for construction project Nov. 12 through 14

Traffic on the 500 block of N. Duke Street will be detoured from 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday night, weather permitting, the hospital said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A portion of Duke Street near Lancaster General Hospital will be closed this weekend due to construction work on the Emergency Department expansion project, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Traffic will be detoured around the area from 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 until Sunday night, the hospital said.

The work is dependent on weather conditions, so the back-up date is Nov. 19 through 21, according to the hospital.

A large 500-ton crane positioned on Duke Street will lift and move large steel beams for the rooftop of Lancaster General Hospital’s future Emergency Department, the hospital said. During this time, traffic on the 500 block of North Duke Street will be restricted.

To avoid the 500 block of North Duke Street, traffic signs positioned at Duke and McGovern streets will detour traffic to North Prince Street. Traffic will then travel to Prince Street to Chestnut Street, then return to Duke Street.

Local traffic on Duke Street will continue, with the exception of the 500 block of North Duke Street.

Ambulance traffic and helipad operations will continue as normal during the weekend, the hospital said. However, the following restrictions and changes will occur in the 500 block of North Duke Street:

No public traffic access

No on-street parking

Access to the Lancaster General Downtown Pavilion and Urgent Care will be available via North Christian Street (signage at Duke and Frederick streets will direct traffic)

No pedestrian access on the east side of the 500 block of North Duke Street