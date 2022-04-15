Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers honored for saving two lives in separate incidents last year

The quick actions of Officer Drew Eshelman, a two-year veteran of the department, saved a 13-year-old boy and an adult woman in May and June 2021, the NLCRPD said.

STEVENS, Pa. — A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department officer was honored Thursday for helping to save two lives while on duty last year, the police department announced.

Officer Drew Eshelman, a two-year veteran of the department, received two awards and written commendations, along with assisting officers Alexandra Hahn and Alexander Arsenau.

The first incident involving Hahn occurred on May 1, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. at a property on East Millport Road, according to the NLCRPD. Hahn's quick actions in this incident helped save the life of a 13-year-old boy who was pinned under a horse-drawn lawn mower.

According to police, the boy was mowing the lawn on a sloped embankment when it overturned, trapping him underneath. Hahn and Arsenau arrived and applied tourniquets to the child's injuries to slow his blood loss and rendered further assistance until other emergency personnel arrived.

The second incident occurred at a vehicle crash on June 25, 2021, at 3:41 p.m. on the 900 block of Temperance Hill Road in Penn Township, according to NLCRPD.

Eshelman's prompt actions in this incident saved the life of a female passenger involved in a head-on collision who was in danger of dying due to sudden blood loss, police say.