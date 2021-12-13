Three bulldogs worth $17,000 reportedly stolen in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three bulldogs with a combined value of $17,000 were reportedly stolen in Penn Township over the weekend, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.
On Dec. 12 at around 4:15 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary in progress call.
An investigation determined that three bulldogs, one adult male valued at $10,000, and two bulldog puppies, a female and a male, valued at about $3,500 each, were stolen from a commercial kennel facility at Doe Run Road and Fairview Road in Lancaster County.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or contact the agency via the tip submission page or Crimewatch.