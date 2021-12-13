x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three bulldogs worth $17,000 reportedly stolen in Lancaster County

Three bulldogs, one adult male and two puppies, were reportedly stolen from a commercial kennel facility in Lancaster County on Dec. 12.
Credit: qunamax - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three bulldogs with a combined value of $17,000 were reportedly stolen in Penn Township over the weekend, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. 

On Dec. 12 at around 4:15 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary in progress call.

An investigation determined that three bulldogs, one adult male valued at $10,000, and two bulldog puppies, a female and a male, valued at about $3,500 each, were stolen from a commercial kennel facility at Doe Run Road and Fairview Road in Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or contact the agency via the tip submission page or Crimewatch.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

In Other News

Alleged Park City Center shooter's arraignment scheduled for today